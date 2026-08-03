Blenghini has determined the composition of Bulgaria

The Bulgarian national volleyball team begins preparations for the European Championship. The championship will be held from September 9 to 27. Coach Gianlorenzo Blenghini will conduct the team's preparation in two stages, with the first part being in Samokov.

On August 25 and 26, Bulgaria will face the Czech Republic. The second stage of preparation begins on August 30, when the team moves to Sofia.

Bulgaria's squad:

Spreaders:

Simeon Nikolov, Stoil Palev

Central blockers:

Alex Grozdanov, Boris Nachev, Iliya Petkov, Preslav Petkov

Receivers:

Alexander Nikolov, Asparuh Asparuhov, Georgi Tatarov, Denislav Bardarov, Martin Atanasov, Rusi Zhelev, Jasmin Velichkov

Diagonal:

Venislav Antov

Libero:

Damyan Kolev

Volleyball elite gathers in Sofia for Teodor Salparov's benefit

Star coaches and famous players will celebrate the career of our legendary libero

Source: topsport.bg