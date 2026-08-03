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Como has reached an agreement with Chelsea for the English international

Como has reached an agreement with Chelsea for the English international

The Italians have arranged the signing of defender Trevo Chalobah

Aug 3, 2026 18:28 40

Como has reached an agreement with Chelsea for the English international - 1
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Como have arranged the signing of Chelsea defender Trevo Chalobah, reports Fabrizio Romano. The transfer will be worth 30+6 million euros and a percentage of the player's next sale. The defender himself will receive a five-year contract with a salary of 3.6 million euros per season, as specified by Nicolo Schira.

Chalobah is a Chelsea youth player, and over the years he has been loaned to Ipswich, Huddersfield, Lorient and Crystal Palace. For the first team of the “Blues” he has recorded a total of 151 matches with eight goals and three assists. The 27-year-old also has two games with the England team, with which he won a bronze medal at the 2026 World Cup. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, he will arrive for his medical in Italy on Wednesday or Thursday.