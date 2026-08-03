Como has reached an agreement with Chelsea for the English international

Como have arranged the signing of Chelsea defender Trevo Chalobah, reports Fabrizio Romano. The transfer will be worth 30+6 million euros and a percentage of the player's next sale. The defender himself will receive a five-year contract with a salary of 3.6 million euros per season, as specified by Nicolo Schira.

Chalobah is a Chelsea youth player, and over the years he has been loaned to Ipswich, Huddersfield, Lorient and Crystal Palace. For the first team of the “Blues” he has recorded a total of 151 matches with eight goals and three assists. The 27-year-old also has two games with the England team, with which he won a bronze medal at the 2026 World Cup. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, he will arrive for his medical in Italy on Wednesday or Thursday.