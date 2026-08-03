Aldair: The moment is exceptional

Levski's right-back Aldair also attended Julio Velanquez's press conference before the match with Kairat Almaty in the third round of the Champions League. The Portuguese expressed the mood in the team.

"This is certainly an extremely special moment that we are experiencing. We are extremely satisfied with the work done, because our goal is the group stage of some of the club tournaments. Without a doubt, the ultimate goal is to get as far as possible", said Aldair, who will certainly be a starter tomorrow.

"Yes, I am aware of what could have happened. The decisions are made by the coach, I have to perform in the best way. When you are on fire in the match, there are moments like that," he replied to the possibility of being sent off in the second leg against Universitatea Craiova, for which he was substituted at half-time.

"I am not the most fun player in Levski, there are other players. Overall, the atmosphere is very nice and that is one of the best things. I can thank God for giving me the strength to score goals for Levski. I have to think first about my tasks in defense and then about the attack," Aldair also said.