Manchester City prepare bid for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto

Manchester City are preparing a sensational bid for Chelsea winger Pedro Neto, reports the English newspaper The ​​Sun.

Manager Enzo Maresca, who recently took charge of City after leaving Chelsea, has identified the Portuguese international as a top transfer target in his bid to strengthen the Manchester team's attacking options.

The move comes after a turbulent period for the Italian specialist, who was appointed as Pep Guardiola's successor on June 29, signing a three-year contract. Manchester City paid around £17m in compensation to the Londoners to secure his services.

However, City are not the only club interested in signing Neto, with Italian side AC Milan also viewing the Portuguese as a top priority.

It is claimed that Pedro Neto himself is aware of the interest from both Manchester City and AC Milan and is keeping his options open.