Velasquez: Tomorrow we go out to win! If you think match by match, then you are intelligent people

Levski head coach Julio Velasquez gave an official press conference before the first clash of the “Blues“ from the third qualifying round of the Champions League against Kairat (Almaty). The Spanish specialist's briefing began at 16:00.

"Akram Bouras? He will not be an option 100%, as he is injured. He will not be able to play tomorrow. He will probably be absent in one of the next matches, we will see how things develop. It is clear to everyone that he is a player with a lot of playing time, he often enters our plans, but we are looking for a solution to the problems, as I have always said. We are positive. I have full confidence in every player. Maicon? His recovery procedures are going according to plan. We are yet to assess whether he is an option for tomorrow's match. I would not analyze Kairat against the previous opponent - completely different opponents, different players, different championships, there is no way to compare them. They are different, it is not a question of better or worse.

Kairat participated in the Champions League, these factors are important, experience for the club, it adds value. Of course, this also adds a lot to the business card of every player, it is not something that will add a difference, but we still note it. We also have experience from last season. We accept every opportunity to improve and move forward. I can't say anything to the Levski fans. We must try to represent our best version on the pitch, identity, to leave our hearts on the pitch, as always. The players have incredible dedication, we can only be grateful to the audience. Tomorrow we will see this synergy again, they contribute to our positive performance", said the Spanish coach.

"Kairat is a well-organized team. I know a lot of the players - they have Spaniards and Portuguese in the squad. An organized team with a clear idea. They change the way they play, defend with five or four. Tomorrow they may offer us different alternatives. The last red cards in the last matches were decisive, which affects the dynamics of the team, so the analysis cannot be deepened. They played in the Champions League, they deserve high marks. They should be given what they deserve. One of my compatriots is very important for their team. The collective is important for this team in particular.

More calm? I treat every next match the same. You have to be balanced in order to make the right decisions. We will play in the group stage, tomorrow we go out and play for victory, we will try to continue in the same tournament. "If you watch match by match like me, you are intelligent people (laughs). We know there was a draw. Quite serious opponents, with serious budgets, I will not waste energy thinking about it, my focus is on tomorrow," added the Spaniard.