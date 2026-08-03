Francesco Pio Esposito expects contract extension with Inter

21-year-old striker Francesco Pio Esposito has said he expects his contract extension with Inter to go through without any major problems and said that playing in the Nerazzurri's first team alongside childhood friend Aleksandar Stankovic is a dream come true.

Esposito is expected to be rewarded with a significant salary increase after his impressive breakthrough into the Inter first team last season. He is likely to sign a five-year contract and it is believed that his basic salary could triple to around €3.2 million per year.

The young Italian footballer assured that he has no concerns about the renewal of his contract.

“I am very calm, I am happy here. "It's something my agent will talk to the club about," Esposito told Sky Sport Italia.

“We're working hard and preparing well. The tests against Milan and Juventus will be appropriate to check our level. We'll take it seriously“, the striker added.

Francesco Pio Esposito also commented on the joy he feels to be teammate with Stankovic again. The two players played together in the Nerazzurri's youth teams for almost a decade.

“We've been playing together since we were 11 years old. I spoke to him in the summer and asked him if he would come back. "It's something incredible that we dreamed of as children," Esposito explained.

The transfer of striker Jesper Lindström from Napoli to Schalke 04 has fallen through, DPA reported on Monday.

The player was in Gelsenkirchen to sign a contract and undergo a medical, but the Bundesliga club was informed that a final agreement had not been reached with the "sky blues". The 26-year-old attacking midfielder had hoped to join Schalke, who had returned to the top flight, on loan after spending the previous season on loan at Wolfsburg.

The Danish international was part of Eintracht Frankfurt's Europa League winning team in the spring of 2022. He moved to Napoli in 2023, but was then loaned to Everton and Wolfsburg.