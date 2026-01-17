Petrokina defends European figure skating title

With a convincing and flawless performance, Estonian Nina Petrokina defended her European figure skating title. The 21-year-old athlete triumphed in the women's event at the European Championships in Sheffield (Great Britain), after dominating both the short and free programs, BTA reports.

The 21-year-old Petrokina showed a great performance in the short and free programs and took gold for the second year in a row with a total of 216.14. In the free program, she performed all her jumps without a mistake and received her highest score of the season of 145.53 points.



"I love what I do. I've been training for this all my life. I hope I have more good moments in my career", said the champion.

She won by 25 points ahead of second-place Luna Hendricks of Belgium, who scored 191.26. Hendricks also has a full set of medals from European Championships and silver and bronze from World Championships in her collection. She climbed from fifth place after the short program to the podium.

Italian Lara Nucchi Gutmann won the bronze medal with 186.87 points, after receiving fourth marks for both her performances. Bulgarian champion Alexandra Feigin placed 25th in the short program and did not continue to the final. On Saturday, the European Championships continue with the men's free program and the dance pairs.