Qualifier wins Hobart tennis tournament

After an impressive march from qualifying to the title, Elisabetta Cociareto won the UTA 250 hard court tennis tournament in Hobart (Australia), BTA reports. Cociareto became the champion of the UTA 250 hard court tennis tournament in Hobart (Australia), which has a prize fund of $283,347.

In the final, the Italian defeated third-seeded American and 30th in the world rankings Iva Jovic 6:4, 6:4 in an hour and 38 minutes and won her first hard court trophy and the second of her career.

Cociareto had a flawless week after going through qualifying and recording seven consecutive victories. Her path to the trophy included three-set victories over Anna Bondar and Antonija Ruzic. She broke four times in the match and lost serve twice.

Kocharetto is the fourth qualifier in the tournament's history to lift the singles trophy. She is also the second Italian woman since Rita Grande 25 years ago to win in Hobart. She also reached the final in Hobart three years ago.

Despite the loss, Iva Jovic continues to show consistent form on hard courts. The American reached the final after reaching the semifinals the previous week in Auckland, New Zealand, where she lost to Elina Svitolina.