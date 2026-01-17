37-year-old Nainggolan continues his career with a new team in Belgium

Raja Nainggolan (right) has no intention of stopping playing football. At the age of 37, the Belgian midfielder is taking on a new challenge after moving to Patro Eisden - a team in the Challenger Pro League, the second division of Belgian football.

With his transfer, Nainggolan ends his short stay at Lokeren, where he joined in early 2025. The two clubs reached an agreement, and Lokeren's management admitted that they wanted to keep the experienced midfielder, but respected his desire for a change.

Despite his short period at the club, the “Ninja“ left a serious mark. He helped Lokeren qualify for the 2024/25 promotion play-offs and made history on his debut with a direct goal from a corner.

His new team Patro Eisden, led by coach Steen Steinen, announced that Nainggolan had signed an 18-month contract. The coach welcomed the signing of the former Belgium international and expressed confidence that his experience will be key to the club's ambitions.