CSKA sold over 15,000 tickets for Maccabi Tel Aviv

A real ticket hysteria shakes the fans of CSKA few hours before the long-awaited rematch from the third qualifying round of Europa League vs Israel Grand Maccabi Tel Aviv.

At this point, the “army“ supporters have bought over 15,000 passes, turning the upcoming home game into one of the most attended sports events in our country this season.

The enormous interest forced the club's management to take urgent measures. Due to the rapid exhaustion of seats, additional tickets were put on sale, and the last two blocks in Sector “B“ (from Sector “B“) of the National Stadium “Vasil Levski“ were also opened. The stands in sectors “A“, “B“ and “G“ are expected to be filled to the brim.

The players, led by the head coach Hristo Yanev, enter the clash with a solid lead after the phenomenal 3:0 victory in the first match, played on neutral ground in Batumi (Georgia). Then, Max Ebong, Santiago Godoy and Joel Zwarts were on target for the Bulgarian team. Despite the categorical success, the coaching staff calls for full concentration, and the fans are ready to be the 12th player on the way to the tournament playoffs.

Where and how to buy tickets for CSKA – Maccabi?

Tickets for the big event on August 13 (Thursday) at 9:00 PM are on full sale in the Eventim network. Physical sales are also taking place at the ticket offices of the “Vasil Levski“ stadium on “Gurko“ Str., which are open with extended hours today from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. On the day of the match, the ticket offices will open at exactly 12:00 PM.

The club would like to remind you that children under 7 years of age enter the stadium free of charge with an adult companion and a completed declaration.