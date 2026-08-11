Dimitar Mitov signs with German side St. Pauli

Bulgarian national goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has arrived in Germany and will sign with the relegated Bundesliga team St. Pauli later today.

The goalkeeper is already in Hamburg, where he will undergo mandatory medical tests before his official presentation, German media reported.

His previous club Aberdeen has accepted a six-figure offer plus additional bonuses for the rights of the 29-year-old Bulgarian. The Scottish team did not put obstacles in the transfer, as Mitov was entering the final year of his contract and had expressed a desire for a new career challenge throughout the summer. Pittodrie have already secured his replacement in German goalkeeper Marius Muller.

St. Pauli finished 18th in the Bundesliga last season and were relegated, but are currently building an extremely ambitious squad whose sole goal is a quick return to the elite. The Kozloduy-born Bulgarian international will have to fight for the starting spot at "Millerntor" with current first choice Ben Foll and Austrian Simon Sparry.

There was serious interest in Dimitar Mitov from clubs in four different countries - Germany, Denmark, Austria and Cyprus, but the opportunity to play in German football weighed heavily in his choice.