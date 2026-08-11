Blenghini with a new contract, will lead Bulgaria until 2028

The head coach of the Bulgarian men's national volleyball team Gianlorenzo Blenghini officially extended his contract for another two years – until 2028..

The news was officially confirmed by the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation (BFV). The management of the home club decided to activate the clause for the extension of the contract thanks to the excellent growth of our young players and the good results achieved under his leadership.

The big change in the second phase of the Italian specialist's contract is related to the permission for him to combine his work at the head of the “tricolori“ with commitments in a club team. The previous conditions required Blenghini to be fully dedicated to the Bulgarian national team during the summer season, but the BFV showed flexibility and respected his desire to return to the dynamics of the club championships at the highest level. The media in Italy are already linking the specialist with a move to the women's giant Noumia Vero Volley Milano.

Lyubomir Ganev: Bulgaria is now his second homeland

The President of the Bulgarian Volleyball Federation Lyubomir Ganev expressed his full support for the coach and stressed that the negotiations went extremely correctly, with Blenghini putting the consent of his home club first.

Lyubomir Ganev stressed to the official website of the federation that activating the clause is a logical decision, based on the excellent performance so far, expressing satisfaction with Blenghini's decision to stay, defining Bulgaria as his second homeland.

Blenghini: Our big goal remains the Olympic Games in Los Angeles

Gianlorenzo Blenghini assured that combining club activities will not affect of his motivation to work with the national team, with his main goal remaining qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Currently, our men's national team is preparing hard in Samokov for the upcoming European Championship (Eurovolley 2026), with the group matches to be played in the “Arena 8888“ hall.