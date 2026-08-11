Hot summer of football: PSG signs new goalkeeper, Inter and Fenerbahce finalize big transfers

The European transfer market is boiling and boiling, and today, August 11, brings key developments along the Paris - Milan - Istanbul axis.

Clubs are rushing to finalize their squads weeks before the summer window closes, and some of the biggest names in world football are already changing club affiliations.

PSG secures new goalkeeper for 35 million euros

European club champion Paris Saint-Germain has reached a full agreement with Italian Parma for the transfer of 23-year-old Japanese national goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. The French giants will pay a package price of 35 million euros (30 million fixed amount plus 5 million in bonuses).

Suzuki, who made a strong impression with his performances at the 2026 World Cup, is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Parisians. However, due to serious competition at the “Parc des Princes“, the PSG management is considering the option of immediately loaning him out, with the main favorite for his signature in Serie A being Juventus. (Source: sports.yahoo.com)

Inter Milan replace Dumfries with England international Jed Spence

Italian champions Inter are in the final stages of signing Tottenham right-back Jed Spence. The “Nerazzurri“ were urgently looking for a replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who moved to Real Madrid for €20 million earlier this summer.

After intensive negotiations, Inter and Tottenham are very close to a final deal worth around 30 million euros plus bonuses. The 25-year-old Spence, who was part of the England squad that won third place at the 2026 World Cup, has already given the green light for the transfer and is expected to sign a 4-year contract at “Giuseppe Meazza“. The head coach wants the deal to be officially announced before the start of Serie A on August 22. (Source: sempreinter.com)

Romelu Lukaku continues his career in Turkey under Mourinho

The Belgian Ram Romelu Lukaku is officially leaving Italian Napoli to play in the Turkish Super League. The Naples club has reached a full agreement with the Istanbul giants Fenerbahçe for transfer amount from 6 million euros plus additional bonuses linked to his performance.

The 33-year-old striker has already successfully passed his medical and will sign an extremely lucrative contract, which will bring him 10 million euros per season in Turkey. Lukaku's official presentation to the fans in Istanbul is expected in the next few hours, ending his two-year stay at Napoli, where he managed to win the Serie A title. (Source: goal.com)

English giants in battle for the “architect“ of Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund's successful model for discovering and developing young talent has once again caught the attention of clubs from the English Premier League. This time, however, the focus is not only on the players on the pitch, but also on the people who conduct the Westphalian transfer policy. The sporting director of the “yellow and black“ Ole Book, who took charge of the sports and technical staff and built a completely renewed look for the team by attracting young South American pearls such as Caua Prates and Justin Lerma, is highly desired on the Island.

Several leading English clubs are looking for a new architect for their projects, impressed by Dortmund's ability to generate huge revenues while maintaining a competitive squad. At the moment, Newcastle United are already trying to steal one of Book's key figures - midfielder Felix Nmecha, for whom the Germans have set a price of over 100 million euros. This is further evidence that the management model of “Signal Iduna Park“ is becoming the most desired transfer target for the rich in the Premier League. (Source: bundesliga.com)