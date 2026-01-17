Fiorentina president dies

The Italian football club Fiorentina announced the death of its president Rocco Commisso. The long-time leader of the “violets“ has died after a long illness, the club's press service reported. Commisso turned 76 in November last year, BTA reports.

“In this moment of immense sadness, our thoughts are with the entire Fiorentina family – staff, players and employees, with everyone who knew Rocco, with the Viola community and above all with the boys and girls who will continue to carry the club's colors and the memory of our Rocco in Italy and around the world. We miss you and will always miss you“, the club's official statement said.