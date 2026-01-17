Real Madrid are looking for Pacho from PSG

Real Madrid are monitoring the situation surrounding Paris Saint-Germain defender William Pacho and are considering the possibility of signing him during the summer transfer window, reports Marca. The interest in the 24-year-old Ecuadorian international comes personally from the head coach of the “White Ballet“ Alvaro Arbeloa, who is ready to insist on the transfer provided that he retains his position, BTA reports.

This season, Pacho has 22 matches in all tournaments, in which he has scored two goals. His contract with the Parisian club is valid until the end of June 2029.

According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, the defender's market value is around 70 million euros.