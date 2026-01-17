Zidane takes over France?

After nearly five years out of coaching, Zinedine Zidane seems ready for a big comeback. According to L'Equipe, the legend has entered the first negotiations for the position he has always dreamed of - at the head of the French national team, reports gong.bg. The French Football Federation (FFF) is already exploring the options for a successor to Didier Deschamps and has secretly begun talks with Zidane. There has long been speculation that he could take over the “roosters” after the 2022 World Cup or after Euro 2024, but Deschamps continued his mandate.

The current management wants to attract a high-profile coach, and Zidane is their main target. Although the negotiations are in the initial phase, Zidane's interest is clear. His key condition is to be able to reorganize the entire technical staff and bring in his own assistants to implement his own football philosophy.

In October, Zidane himself confirmed his desire to return to the bench and called the coaching position in France his “dream step”.

"I will definitely return as a head coach, that's my plan, he said during the Festival of Sports. - My desire is to one day become the head coach of France… Let's see."