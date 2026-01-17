Volodya Zlatev receives new mandate at the head of the Bulgarian Badminton Federation

Dr. Volodya Zlatev was re-elected as president of the Bulgarian Badminton Federation during the General Accountability and Election Meeting, which was held today. Representatives of 52 out of a total of 56 licensed clubs in the country participated in the meeting, BTA reports. Zlatev was the only candidate for the position and received the full support of all delegates. His new mandate is the third in a row and will last until 2030. He has led the federation since 2018.

Antranik Kasabyan retains his position as executive director, and the newly elected Board of Directors consists of 13 people: Volodya Zlatev (chairman), Antranik Kasabyan, Plamen Mihalev, Alexander Malinov, Rumyana Ivanova, Hari Petkov, Paula Marinova, Nedelcho Kesov, Orlin Tsvetanov, Peyo Boychinov, Sergey Shishov, Chavdar Petkov and Tihomir Peychev.

During the meeting, an extremely successful 2025 for Bulgarian badminton was also reported. National competitors won a total of 162 medals: 51 gold, 36 silver and 75 bronze. For men and women, the asset is 36 awards (17 gold, 5 silver and 14 bronze), for adolescents under 13, 15, 17 and 19 years old – 111 medals (34 gold, 26 silver and 51 bronze), and in the air badminton discipline – 15 awards (5 silver and 10 bronze).