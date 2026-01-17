Levski lost to Vojvodina in a test in Turkey

Levski suffered a 1:2 defeat to Vojvodina Novi Sad in their second test during the training camp in Turkey. The “Blues” took the lead in the first half with a goal by Georgi Kostadinov, but the Serbian team, which occupies third place in the local championship, made a complete turnaround after the break through goals by Vidosavljevic and Mladenovic. At the end of the match, Armstrong Oko-Flex made an unofficial debut for the capital. Levski also had reasons for dissatisfaction with the refereeing after a penalty was not awarded for a foul against Mustafa Sangare, and Carlos Ohene hit the post, BTA reports.

In the 21st minute, Marin Petkov found himself alone in the penalty area and shot with his right foot, but his shot was blocked at the last moment and the ball went out for a corner. A little later, another shot of his went inches from the left side post.

In the 29th minute, Levski opened the scoring. Radoslav Kirilov crossed from the right, and Georgi Kostadinov headed the goalkeeper over with a technical header to make it 1:0. In the 34th minute, Marin Petkov tried his luck again from the edge of the penalty area, but this time the Vojvodina goalkeeper caught the ball.

After the break, the Serbs equalized in the 55th minute. Gasper Turdin blocked an initial body shot, but the ball fell to Milodin Vidosavljevic, who scored with his left foot behind reserve goalkeeper Martin Lukov.

In the 73rd minute, Levski came close to another goal after Mustafa Sangare brought Carlos Ohene into a clear position, but the midfielder hit the left side post. In the counterattack, Marko Mladenovic took advantage of a through pass, went alone against Lukov and coolly scored the final 2:1 for Vojvodina.

In the last ten minutes, Armstrong Oko-Flex appeared in the game for the first time with the Levski team, taking the position of center forward instead of Mustafa Sangare.

The Serbs also had the opportunity to increase their lead, but John Marin missed after being left alone against the goalkeeper and shooting past the post. In the 83rd minute, Marin Petkov, who was substituted but later returned to the field, fired a dangerous shot that went very close to the goal. Shortly before the end, Fabio Lima crossed, and Petkov missed an excellent chance with his head, sending the ball over the crossbar.

Levski's next test is against the Polish Zaglebie Zaglebie on January 21 (Wednesday).

Levski's lineup: Svetoslav Vutsov, Nikola Serafimov, Kristian Dimitrov, Kristian Makun, Maikon, Georgi Kostadinov, Akram Buras, Mazir Sula, Marin Petkov, Radoslav Kirilov, Mustafa Sangare (also entered: Martin Lukov, Gasper Turdin, Assen Mitkov, Carlos Ohene, Karl Fabien, Fabio Lima, Rildo Filho, Armstrong Oko-Flex).