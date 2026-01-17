Evdokia Popadinova continues her career in Greece

The most successful Bulgarian footballer Evdokia Popadinova will play in the Greek championship after officially becoming part of AEK. The Athenian club described her signing as the most significant transfer in the history of women's football in Greece. AEK also recalls that the Bulgarian national team Martin Georgiev was recently signed to the men's team, reports sportal.bg.

During the first half of the season, Popadinova defended the colors of the Turkish Besiktas, which she joined last summer. Before that, the 29-year-old striker, who graduated from the Sportika Blagoevgrad academy, has gained experience in a number of countries – in England with Bristol Academy and London Bees, in the USA with Northwestern Ohio and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, in Denmark with Aalborg, in Italy with Napoli, Sassuolo and Lazio, as well as in Australia with Brisbane Roar. She is an integral part of the Bulgarian national team and a record holder with a total of seven awards for the country's No. 1 Footballer since 2016.

„It is a great honor for me to start this new chapter with AEK. This is an exceptionally historic club, built on strong values and traditions that have a deep meaning for me. From the very first moment, I felt that this was not just a new team, but a club with a rich history, identity and spirit that I sincerely respect. Faith and respect for traditions are an important part of AEK's history and of my personal life. This transfer is even more special for me, as I bear a Greek name associated with a Bulgarian city just minutes from the border. I grew up close to Greece and have always felt a strong connection to its culture and history," she said.

"It is a true privilege and a great responsibility to represent such a big and historic club. I can't wait to get started and I hope to win trophies this season, as the team did last year. I thank the president Mr. Alexiou, the management and everyone at the club for the warm welcome and hospitality. I also thank you for the opportunity to touch the history of AEK. Now I can say it with you: Only AEK“, Popadinova added to the club's website.