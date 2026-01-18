Legend Wayne Rooney reveals serious health problem

Former England captain and Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has revealed that he can't hear in his left ear and admitted that this is causing him difficulties in his professional commitments as a football analyst, reports gong.bg.

The 40-year-old Rooney made the unexpected admission during his appearance on the show “Match of the Day“, where he was a guest analyst after Manchester United's 2-0 victory over city rivals Manchester City. For the first time, he spoke publicly about his health problem, specifying that his deafness affects communication on the air.

During the live broadcast, Rooney asked a member of the BBC team to place the receiver in his right ear. “Can it be in that ear? "I'm deaf with my left ear and I have a hard time hearing what Kelly Cates or anyone else is saying," the former striker explained.

It is still unclear when his hearing problems started, as Rooney himself did not specify whether the condition was due to an injury or if it developed gradually.

Despite the personal revelation, the "Red Devils" legend did not hide his satisfaction with the success in the derby. "We've seen so many Manchester United goals like Mbemo's. The ball goes to Bruno and Mbemo's finish was great," Rooney commented.