Liverpool owners stand behind Arne Slott

Liverpool's management, led by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), remains firmly behind head coach Arne Slott and does not plan a coaching change during the season, despite the tension among some fans and the fluctuating results recently, reports gong.bg. According to information from The Athletic, the American owners have full confidence in the Dutch specialist and are not discussing his possible dismissal. Unlike clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea, which have already made changes to the coaching positions, Liverpool is betting on continuity and a long-term vision related to the project of the former Feyenoord coach.

Although the “reds“ are on a 12-match unbeaten run in all competitions, their form in the Premier League is not entirely convincing. The team recorded four consecutive draws, the last of which was against newcomers Burnley at “Anfield“. After the end of the match, Arne Slot was sent off with boos from part of the audience.

Liverpool continues to occupy a place in the top 4, but its lead over the pursuers Manchester United, Chelsea, Brentford and Sunderland has been reduced to a minimal difference of one point.

Additional fuel to the fire is the speculation surrounding the future of Xabi Alonso, who is a free agent after parting ways with Real Madrid. The Spaniard is a fan favorite and has often been mentioned as a potential successor to Slot, similar to the situation in 2015 when Jurgen Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers.

However, FSG remains convinced that Arne Slot deserves time to stabilize the team and achieve the goals of qualifying for the Champions League, and they do not intend to repeat past scenarios with coaching changes during the season.