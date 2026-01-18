Harry Kane admits Kompany wants Bayern to be ruthless

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has revealed curious details about his first conversation with coach Vincent Kompany, admitting that the Belgian had stressed from the very beginning his desire for the team to be “ruthless“ towards its rivals - a mentality that later became the team's trademark, reports gong.bg.

Kompany took over Bayern in 2025, succeeding Thomas Tuchel, and quickly imposed a new philosophy on the Bavarians' game. Under his leadership, Kane finally won his long-awaited first Bundesliga title, ending his reputation as a player without a major club trophy.

“I remember our first phone conversation when Vincent took over the team. He told me directly that we will be ruthless towards all our opponents“, Kane shared in an interview with Bild.

“This is the mentality that the coach has brought from day one. If we are leading by one goal – we look for the second. If we are leading by three – we want the fourth. That's how we all think. It's already visible in training – there is real competition, which we carry over into official matches“, added the English international.

Kane himself has demonstrated excellent adaptation to Kompany's demands and style, scoring 44 goals in his debut season with the Bayern team and another 41 last campaign, improving a number of records along the way.