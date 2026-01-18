Neftohimik 2010 triumphs with sixth Bulgarian Cup after victory over Pirin

Neftohimik 2010 won the Bulgarian Cup in men's volleyball for the sixth time in its history, after defeating Pirin (Razlog) with a 3:1 game (27:25, 25:19, 19:25, 25:20) in the final, played in the “SamElion“ hall in Samokov, BTA reports. This is another distinction for Burgas residents after the trophies in 2007, 2008, 2016, 2018 and 2021. The success also justified the bold decision to change the coaching staff, after Francesco Cadedu was replaced by Ivan Stanev shortly before the tournament.

The final started better for Pirin, who entered the match with great confidence after the victories over Levski and CSKA in the previous days. The team from Razlog led in the first game and reached two game points at 24:22, but Neftohimik showed character, turned the tide and closed the half with 27:25 after a mistake by the opponent.

This turnaround gave additional momentum to the Burgas team, who dominated the second game. Despite falling behind at the beginning, Neftohimik made a run and won convincingly with 25:19, with the last point being scored by Stefan Chavdarov.

Pirin responded in the third part, in which they took more risks and imposed their pace. Blagovest Katrandzhiev's team did not lose the initiative and reduced the score after 25:19, with the decisive point being the work of Teodor Kamenov.

In the fourth game, Neftohimik again took control of the match and reached six match points at 24:18. Pirin managed to save two of them, but a block against Zlatko Kyosev ended the match and brought the trophy to the Burgasians.

For the winners, the most productive were Adi Osmanovic with 19 points, Ricardo Junior with 18 and Kaloyan Balabanov with 16. The most points in the match were scored by Teodor Kamenov from Pirin - 24, and Zlatko Kyosev added 12.