Bad news for Real Madrid, as Dani Carvajal may have already played his last game for the club. The experienced right-back suffered a fracture to his right toe during training, which will keep him out of action at a crucial moment of the season, according to Spanish media.

Medical tests have confirmed a fracture of the distal phalanx of his fifth toe, with initial predictions pointing to at least two weeks out. This means that Carvajal will almost certainly miss the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona, as well as other important matches for the rest of the campaign.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the 34-year-old defender's contract expires at the end of the season and a new deal has yet to be announced. After a series of injuries in the last two years, his role in The squad is gradually decreasing.

Carvajal has 448 appearances for the “white ballet“ and is one of the symbols of the club's last golden generation. But with the lack of clarity about his future and the new injury, it is entirely possible that his stay at the “Santiago Bernabéu” could soon come to an end.