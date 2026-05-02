Mbappe spotted in Sardinia with Esther Exposito, Real fans criticize him

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe was spotted in Cagliari in the company of his new partner – actress Esther Exposito. The two were spotted having dinner at a popular restaurant, and the photos quickly went viral on social media. This is another short break for the Frenchman, who was recently in Paris.

All this comes at a time when Mbappe is recovering from a muscle injury and is out of action. This is what has irritated some of the Real fans, who do not look favorably on the “mini vacations” him during this period.

There were harsh comments on social media, with some supporters comparing him to Vinicius Junior, stressing that the Brazilian did not allow himself such behavior.

Despite the criticism, other fans defended Mbappe, reminding him that this is his personal life and he has the right to spend it as he sees fit, as long as his recovery goes according to plan.