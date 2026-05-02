Jamaica has broken the world record in the 4x100m medley relay, becoming the first team in history to break 40 seconds. Akeem Blake (right), Tina Clayton, Kadrian Goldson and Tia Clayton finished in 39.99 seconds at the World Athletics Relays in Botswana, BTA reports. The eighth edition of the team event was held for the first time in Africa and saw not one, but two 4x100m records. In the first heat, the Canadian team recorded a time of 40.07 seconds, but Jamaica improved it in the final and won first place.

The race was held in a male-female-male-female format, with Blake starting for Jamaica and handing the baton to Tina Clayton. Goldson was in third place, and Tia Clayton completed the historic run.

Last year, the Track and Field Relays were held in China, where Canada finished first in 40.30 seconds. This was also the debut of the discipline, which is non-Olympic. The only sprint medley relay in Paris was the 4x400m.