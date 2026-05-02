Italy in mourning: Alex Zanardi dies at 59

The world of sports was plunged into grief after the news of the death of Alex Zanardi. The former Formula 1 driver and one of the most inspiring Paralympians passed away at the age of 59, after many years of battling health problems. Zanardi was a symbol of human will. In 2001, he lost both his legs in a serious accident on the track, but refused to give up. On the contrary, he returned to the sport and became one of the most successful Paralympians, winning numerous gold medals and world titles.

In 2020, fate put him to the test again when he suffered a serious handbike accident during a charity event near Pienza. Since then, he has waged a long and difficult battle to recover, far from the public eye.

The news of his death was announced by his family, and the sports world immediately paid tribute to a man who didn't just win races, but changed lives.