Botev (Vr) holds on to win against Spartak (Vn)

Botev (Vr) defeated Spartak Varna 2:1 at home in a match from the 32nd round of the First League, BTA reports. The hosts took an early lead in the match. A learned execution from a static position brought the scorer Michy Ntelo to an empty net after an assist from Martin Petkov in the ninth minute. Just three minutes later, Tamimu Waru was left in goal position after an unsuccessful attempt by the guests' defense to intercept a cross into the penalty area.

Botev missed a third goal in the match through Martin Petkov, and in the 20th minute Pedro Victor intervened decisively after a shot from distance by Antoine Stoyanov. In the 35th minute, Woru headed past the right side post after a pass from Petkov.

At the very beginning of the second half, Daniel Genov shot from a direct free kick, but Pedro Victor prevented another goal in the Spartak goal. Georg Stoyanovski won a penalty in favor of Varna after causing a late reaction from Iliya Yurukov, who stepped sharply on his feet. The head referee Nikola Popov awarded a penalty, and Tsvetelin Chunchukov scored it in the 70th minute.

Botev Vratsa has 42 points in ninth place in the standings after its tenth success of the season, while Spartak Varna is in danger of relegation and is in 14th position with 27 points.