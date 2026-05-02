The transfer saga surrounding Alessandro Bastoni (left) is starting to get complicated. The Inter defender is Barcelona's main target, but the deal is far from easy, writes “La Gazzetta dello Sport”. The Spaniards are waiting for the green light from coach Hansi Flick, who will discuss plans for next season with sporting director Deco after the end of the championship. Only then can a real offensive for the Italian international begin.

Inter does not intend to make compromises. The “Nerazzurri“ want at least 70 million euros and do not accept the inclusion of players in the deal. The club's position remains firm.

Meanwhile, in Catalonia they already have a backup option. According to “Sport“, this is Christian Romero from Tottenham, who is more affordable in price and with a similar profile.

Bastoni himself is tempted by the idea of a new challenge, but if the transfer to Barcelona does not materialize, he is ready to stay at Inter until the end of his contract in 2028.