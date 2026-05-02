Beroe took valuable points from Slavia with a classic victory

Beroe achieved a decisive 3:0 victory over Slavia in a match from the 32nd round of the First League, played in Stara Zagora, BTA reports. The hosts took the lead in the first minute through Juan Pineda, and in the second half Ismael Ferrer doubled after a serious misunderstanding in the guests' defense. In added time, Facundo Constantini shaped the final result with a beautiful goal from long distance. With the success, Beroe escaped the relegation zone and now occupies 12th place in the standings with 29 points. Slavia remains tenth with an asset of 40 points.

Stara Zagora's players started brightly and opened the scoring in the 50th second. Tijan Sona crossed from the wing, and Pineda scored from close range for 1:0. Beroe continued to press and created several more dangerous chances. David Malembana cleared the ball from the goal line after a header from Stanislav Yovkov, and a little later Konstantini missed by centimeters from the post.

In the 13th minute, Pineda again sent the ball into the goal after a pass from Marco Bornino, but the goal was canceled for offside after a VAR intervention. Slavia also had its chances, with Emil Stoev and Yannis Germush missing good chances in front of Artur Mota's goal.

After the break, Beroe reached the second goal after a curious situation. Ismael Ferrer's cross caused confusion between Diego Ferrareso and goalkeeper Levi Ntumba, and the ball entered the goal for 2:0.

The hosts controlled the events on the pitch until the end, and in the fourth minute of added time, Konstantini put an end to the dispute with a powerful shot from distance.