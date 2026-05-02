Nikola Tsolov wins the sprint in Miami

Nikola Tsolov achieved his second victory of the season in Formula 2, after triumphing in the dramatic sprint race of the Miami Grand Prix. The Bulgarian has already had success in the main race in Australia earlier in the season, BTA reports. With the victory, the Campos Racing driver took the lead in the general classification, with a nine-point lead over Lawrence van Hoopen.

The weekend in Miami started difficult for Tsolov due to technical problems that almost completely ruined his participation in the only free practice. However, the Bulgarian driver did excellently in qualifying and with his tenth place secured pole position for the sprint according to the inverted grid rule.

At the start, Tsolov managed to maintain his leading position over Van Hoopen, who remained closely behind him for most of the race. On the 11th lap, the Bulgarian made a mistake and crossed a corner, but was not penalized. The Dutchman managed to overtake Tsolov on the 13th lap with the help of DRS, but the battle between the two continued until the very end. In the following laps, the lead changed hands several times.

On the last lap, Van Hoopen again came out ahead, but Nikola Tsolov reacted brilliantly and with a counterattack in the penultimate corner regained the first position. Thus, the Bulgarian crossed the finish line with a lead of only 0.170 seconds.

Third place was taken by Alex Dunn from Rodin Motorsport, who also joined the battle for victory in the final laps.