Sir Alex Ferguson taken to hospital

The legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital as a precaution after feeling unwell at Old Trafford stadium before the match against Liverpool in the English Premier League, BTA reports. According to information from the BBC, the situation was not urgent, and the 84-year-old Scot was transported to a local hospital for further examinations and observation.

Manchester United have assured that Ferguson is expected to return home soon. Sir Alex led the club for 27 seasons and remains the most successful manager in the history of English football. In 2018, he suffered a severe brain haemorrhage, after which he underwent a lengthy recovery.