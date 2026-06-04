Real Madrid pays Benfica 15 million for Mourinho

Real Madrid has announced its readiness to pay compensation for the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has officially notified Benfica of his intention to attract the 63-year-old coach if he wins the next elections. The Portuguese club announced that Los Blancos will pay 15 million euros for his transfer. The payment is expected to be made next week, reports "Record" .



In the first ten days after the end of the season, the buyout clause was lower - 7 million euros. This period has expired.



At the end of the last season in La Liga, Real Madrid finished second with 86 points. Barcelona became the champion of Spain with 94 points.