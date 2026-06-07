Trump to watch New York Knicks home game live, draconian security measures introduced

The New York Knicks basketball team warned fans to bring as little luggage as possible for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs and encouraged them to arrive at least two hours before kickoff, as part of increased security measures, given the presence of US President Donald Trump at the game, BTA reported.

The Knicks said today that a strict bag-banning policy and “TSA-style screening procedures“ will be introduced for fans entering “Madison Square Garden”.

Trump is a longtime Knicks fan and confirmed on Friday that he will attend the first game in New York of the NBA title series since 1999, the AP reported. He has already visited a number of major sporting events during his second term, including the 2025 Super Bowl, the Daytona 500 and the Ryder Cup.

The New York Knicks also said that there will be no storage space for prohibited items brought into the arena.