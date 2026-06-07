Horrible incident: Christian Eriksen collapses on the pitch again

Denmark won 2-1 at home to Ukraine in a friendly match, in which there was another incident with Christian Eriksen. Both teams will not play in the 2026 World Cup, and goals by Patrick Dorgu in the 13th minute and Joachim Maele in the 36th minute provided a serious lead in favor of the Scandinavians, BTA reported.

Seconds before the end of the first half, Viktor Tsygankov scored the honorary goal for the guests in the match in Odense.

In the 65th minute of the match, Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch for no apparent reason, having previously grabbed his chest. The medical team immediately entered the field to provide first aid to the Danish international, who is now conscious, the Danish Football Association reported.

The incident comes five years after Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. This happened during a group stage match against Finland, when the footballer's heart stopped for about five minutes, and the Dane's life was saved on the field.

"Christian Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances," the Danish Football Association said in a statement.

The match was abandoned after the incident with the 34-year-old Christian Eriksen.