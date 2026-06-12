PSG buys Portuguese and Dutch internationals from relegated West Ham

The sum of 130 million euros is ready to be offered by French champion Paris Saint-Germain to English West Ham to secure the services of Portuguese international Mateusz Fernandes and Dutch winger Crescencio Somerville, reports sports publication Foot Mercato.

An official offer has not yet been sent to "Bond Street", but Parisians' sporting director Luis Campos has already held initial talks and has contacted representatives of the "Hammers" directly. The London club will be forced to part with several of its leading players this summer, due to its painful relegation from the Premier League to the lower level - the Championship.

The giants Real Madrid and Manchester United are also showing serious interest in attracting the 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder.

Fernandes played a total of 42 matches in all tournaments during the past 2025/26 competition season, scoring 5 goals and making 5 assists. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Somerville has scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists in 34 appearances.

Fernandes' market value is estimated at 50 million euros by the specialized football portal Transfermarkt, while the price of the Dutchman Somerville is fixed there at 35 million euros.