Second chance in the shadow of the giants: Jordan seeks first historic point, Erling Haaland seeks revenge against Seneg

While the world's attention in groups I and J is focused on megastars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the real drama of World Cup survival is playing out on the neighboring fields.

Today, Jordan, Algeria, Norway and Senegal are going into direct battles in which a draw does not suit anyone. The losers in the first round have no more mistakes, which guarantees attacking football and maximum stakes from the first to the last minute.

Here is everything that is most important before the two key clashes on today's program:



Jordan – Algeria: Arab Derby of Survival (Group J)



Starting time: 23:00 (Bulgarian time)

Stadium: „Rose Bowl“, Pasadena

The situation in the camps:

Jordan debuted at the world finals with a decent game, but lost 1:3 to Austria. Now the team led by Jamal Salami is going for a mandatory result in a historic Arab derby. The Algerian „desert foxes“ were crushed by Argentina (0:3) and are being subjected to devastating criticism from the media at home.

Key duel: Montpellier midfielder Moussa Al-Tamari (Jordan) against the experienced captain of Algeria Riyad Mahrez. Whoever manages to win the battle on the flank will provide an advantage for his team.



Norway – Senegal: Titans clash for revenge (Group I)



Kick-off time: 03:00 midnight (Bulgarian time, June 23)

Stadium: “Lumen Field“, Seattle

The situation in the camps:

Norway started their campaign with a crushing 4-1 triumph over Iraq, in which Erling Haaland once again showed his ruthless form. However, the Scandinavians remember the bitterness of the last major forums and know that Senegal is a completely different test. The African giants were crushed by France (1:3), but coach Aliou Cisse is a master of tactical adjustments after heavy losses.

Key duel: Manchester City's top scorer Erling Haaland faces the physical might of the Senegalese defense, led by Kalidou Koulibaly. This duel could decide the fate of first place in the group.