The sports events on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 are related to exciting matches from the World Cup and the Grand Slam tournament qualifiers.
Here's what you can watch directly on your local sports TV channels:
Football
World Cup:
06:00: Jordan – Algeria BNT 1, BNT 3
20:00: Portugal – Uzbekistan BNT 3
23:00: England – Ghana BNT 1, BNT 3
Wednesday
02:00: Panama – Croatia BNT 1, BNT 3
05:00: Portugal – D.R. Congo BNT 1, BNT 3
Tennis
Wimbledon – Qualifying:
1:00 PM: Eurosport 1 and Europsport 2
Eastbourne Men's Tournament:
1:00 PM: Max Sport 1
ATP Mallorca Men's:
1:00 PM: Max Sport 3
Sports on TV on Tuesday (June 23)
What can we watch on TV today
Jun 23, 2026 07:02 43
The sports events on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 are related to exciting matches from the World Cup and the Grand Slam tournament qualifiers.