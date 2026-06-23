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Sports on TV on Tuesday (June 23)

Sports on TV on Tuesday (June 23)

What can we watch on TV today

Jun 23, 2026 07:02 43

Sports on TV on Tuesday (June 23) - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The sports events on Tuesday, June 23, 2026 are related to exciting matches from the World Cup and the Grand Slam tournament qualifiers.

Here's what you can watch directly on your local sports TV channels:

Football

World Cup:


06:00: Jordan – Algeria BNT 1, BNT 3

20:00: Portugal – Uzbekistan BNT 3

23:00: England – Ghana BNT 1, BNT 3

Wednesday

02:00: Panama – Croatia BNT 1, BNT 3

05:00: Portugal – D.R. Congo BNT 1, BNT 3

Tennis

Wimbledon – Qualifying:

1:00 PM: Eurosport 1 and Europsport 2

Eastbourne Men's Tournament:

1:00 PM: Max Sport 1

ATP Mallorca Men's:

1:00 PM: Max Sport 3


Bulgaria