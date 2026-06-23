World Cup transfer bombshell: Julian Alvarez announces he is leaving Atletico Madrid!

The summer transfer window for the 2026/2027 season is already in full swing. Although the attention of the football community is focused on the ongoing World Cup, the club giants do not stop acting.

Today the market was literally blown up by the statement of one of Argentina's biggest stars. Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez dropped a real bombshell immediately after Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria at the World Cup.

The football player officially confirmed to the media that he had spoken to the management and wanted to be transferred in order to “live his dream“. According to leading sports sources, Barcelona have already agreed personal terms with the player.

Atlético Madrid are taking a firm stance. The “Dušek“ have already rejected an offer from city rivals Real Madrid worth 150 million euros, citing the buyout clause in his contract, which amounts to a whopping 500 million. Arsenal and PSG are also showing serious interest in the situation.

Officially confirmed transfers

Despite the early stage of the window, several huge transfers have already been fully finalized.

Victor Muñoz (Osasuna - Liverpool): The Merseysiders have outbid Newcastle and activated the Spanish international's buyout clause worth €40 million. The 22-year-old winger has signed a long-term contract with the Reds until 2032.

Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton - Tottenham): “Spurs“, led by Roberto De Zerbi, have strengthened their defense with the Dutch defender for the sum of €60 million

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City - Real Madrid): The Portuguese playmaker has joined the “royal club“ on a free transfer, signing a two-year contract.

Marc Cucurreia (Chelsea - Real Madrid): The Spanish left-back also docks at the “Santiago Bernabeu“ for the sum of €55 million

Latest rumors and negotiations from this morning

The „Marcel Rashford“ case: The future of the English striker at Manchester United remains uncertain. Rashford himself does not want to move to another English club, with the main options before him being a return to Barcelona or a transfer to German dominator Bayern Munich.

Liverpool attacks the market for over 100 million: RB Leipzig has rejected an initial offer from Liverpool worth 100 million for Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande. The German club is demanding a minimum of 130 million for their young star. Meanwhile, the Merseyside club have rejected a €25 million bid from Inter for Curtis Jones.

Arsenal with transfer target #1: Champions Arsenal have focused all their efforts on attracting Aston Villa star Morgan Rodgers. The price of the England international is expected to be around 115 million euros.

Manchester United to make first transfer: Michael Carrick's team is very close to finalizing the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta, with the deal settled in principle. However, United risk losing West Ham's Matheus Fernandes (92 million euros), as Tottenham have made serious progress in negotiations for him.