Brazil leave Scotland no chance in Miami

The Brazilian national team secured first place in Group C after a resounding triumph with 3:0 against Scotland at Miami Stadium, NBC News reported. Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in the 7th minute, taking advantage of a blunder in the defense of the “tartan army“. At the very end of the first half, he doubled his team's lead again with a precise header.

In the second half, the South Americans' superiority continued in the 60th minute Mateus Cunha scored the classic 3:0 after an assist from Lucas Paquetá. The emotional highlight of the evening was the return to play of Neymar, who appeared from the bench for his first match since October 2023 to thunderous applause from the stands, where the legendary Hristo Stoichkov was also spotted.

Morocco survived a real thriller against tough Haiti

In the parallel group match in Atlanta, the team of Morocco won with a dramatic 4:2 (final score after a late goal, despite the intermediate 3:2 in the 78th minute) over the outsider Haiti. The Caribbean country surprisingly took the lead in the 10th minute through Lenny Joseph. The Moroccan captain Achraf Hakimi equalized in the 39th minute, but seconds later Wilson Isidor shocked the African champion again with a phenomenal goal for 2:1. In the added time of the first half, Ismael Saibari restored the tie for 2:2. In the second half, Morocco applied strong pressure and in the 78th minute Sufian Rahimi scored for 3:2, bursting into tears of joy. At the very end of the match (89'39;) Gesim Yasin sealed the success, making the final 4:2.

Qualification and next phase

With these results Brazil finished first in Group C with a better goal difference, followed by Morocco in second place, with both teams advancing to the knockout stages. Scotland remain in third place and will await developments in the remaining groups, while Haiti are eliminated from the tournament.