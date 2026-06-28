England and Croatia advance to 2026 World Cup

The group stage in Group L of the World Cup offered extraordinary emotions until the final whistle. The England national team secured first place in the group after a clean 2-0 victory over Panama. At the same time, Croatia suffered an important 2-1 victory against a tough Ghana team in Philadelphia, overtaking the African selection for second place.

Despite the loss, Ghana also continues to the eliminations of the 1/16-finals as one of the best third teams. Panama leaves the tournament without a point.

Croatia – Ghana 2:1 (The Battle of Philadelphia)

Zlatko Dalic's team came out with extreme motivation for a must-win victory at "Lincoln Financial Field". Already in the 17th minute, Nikola Vlasic hit the post, but the pressure paid off in the 31st minute. Then the 22-year-old talent Petar Sučić opened the scoring with a phenomenal shot from about 27 meters, becoming one of the youngest scorers for his country at a World Cup.

In the second half, Carlos Queiroz's “black stars“ picked up the pace. In the 73rd minute, after a lengthy VAR review for offside, defender Derrick Lucassen equalized, intercepting a cross from a direct free kick.

Ghana's joy was short-lived, however. Ten minutes later, in the 83rd minute, veteran Luka Modric crossed accurately from a corner, and Nikola Vlasic headed the ball home with the help of the side post for the final 2:1.

England – Panama 2-0 (Tuchel's class speaks for itself)

In New Jersey, England faced serious resistance from Panama's defensive wall in the first half. Thomas Tuchel's men controlled the initiative but struggled to find gaps, with Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera making several key saves against Rashford and Saka.

The breakthrough in Panama's defense came in the 62nd minute. After a cross from a corner by Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham proved to be the most resourceful in the penalty area and knocked the ball into the net.

Just five minutes later, the intrigue was finally liquidated. Again Bellingham shone, this time with a perfect cross, which the captain Harry Kane's header. With this goal, Kane scored his 11th goal in a World Cup finals, overtaking the legendary Gary Lineker as England's all-time leading scorer.

Final standings in Group L:

England – 7 points (continued)

Croatia – 6 points (continued)

Ghana – 4 points (proceeds as third team)

Panama – 0 points (dropped)

In the round of 32, England will face one of the best third-placed teams in Atlanta, while Croatia will face the second-placed team from Group K (likely Portugal or Colombia) in Toronto.

Source: FIFA / Reuters Sports News