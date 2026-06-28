Drama and goals: Argentina without a mistake, Algeria and Austria created a thriller

The outcome in Group J of the 2026 World Cup offered everything that fans of the great game could wish for.

Argentina sealed its leadership with a routine victory over Jordan with 3:1, and in the parallel clash Algeria and Austria ended in a spectacular 3:3, which sent both teams to the elimination phase.

Argentina did not give Jordan a chance, Messi shone again

The coach of the “albiceleste“ Lionel Scaloni opted for a more experimental line-up in Dallas, leaving most of his stars on the bench. However, this did not prevent the world champions from dominating from the start.

In the 19th minute, Giovanni Lo Celso opened his World Cup account with a masterfully executed free kick that left no chance for the opposing goalkeeper. The pressure continued and just after half an hour of play, Lautaro Martinez doubled his tally from a penalty awarded for a foul in the penalty area after a VAR intervention.

In the second half, Jordan reached its historic moment in the tournament. In the 55th minute, the team's star player Musa Al-Tamari intercepted a low cross from captain Ehsan Haddad for 2-1. However, the intrigue was finally killed in the 80th minute. Substitute Lionel Messi sent the ball into the net with a trademark low shot past the wall from a new free kick, scoring his 6th goal of the competition.

Goal thriller and absent revenge in Kansas City

The match between Algeria and Austria carried a huge emotional and historical charge. The Algerians were looking for symbolic revenge for the shameful match between Austria and West Germany in 1982, known as the “Shame of Gijón“. The clash lived up to expectations with six goals and constant twists and turns.

Veteran Marko Arnautovic gave the Austrians the lead in the 28th minute after an assist from deep by David Alaba. Just before the break, however, Rafik Belghali equalized with a precise left-footed shot.

The second half began with a new pressure from Austria and Marcel Sabitzer made it 1:2 with a powerful shot into the top corner. Algeria did not give up and five minutes later captain Riyad Mahrez intercepted a cross at the back post for 2:2. By the end of the match, the two teams had exchanged one more goal to make the final score 3:3. The draw proved to be completely satisfactory – Austria remain second in the group, while Algeria advance as one of the best third-place teams.

Source: The Guardian and Fox Sports