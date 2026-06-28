South Africa and Canada open the drama in the direct eliminations of the 1/16-finals of the 2026 World Cup

The full program for the historic first round of the 1/16-finals of the 2026 World Cup is officially clear after the conclusion of the group stage.

A total of 32 teams begin the direct eliminations, spread over six days in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Here is the chronological order of the matches by date, stadium and city:

June 28 (Sunday)

South Africa – Canada | Stadium: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood / Los Angeles, USA)

June 29 (Monday)

Brazil – Japan | Stadium: NRG Stadium (Houston, USA)

| Stadium: NRG Stadium (Houston, USA) Germany – Paraguay | Stadium: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough / Boston, USA)

| Stadium: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough / Boston, USA) Netherlands – Morocco | Stadium: Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe / Monterrey, Mexico)

June 30 (Tuesday)

Côte d'Ivoire – Norway | Stadium: AT&T Stadium (Arlington / Dallas, USA)

| Stadium: AT&T Stadium (Arlington / Dallas, USA) France – Sweden | Stadium: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford / New York, USA)

| Stadium: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford / New York, USA) Мексико – Еквадор | Стадион: Estadio Azteca (Мексико Сити, Мексико)

1 юли (Сряда)

Англия – ДР Конго | Стадион: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Атланта, САЩ)

| Стадион: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Атланта, САЩ) Белгия – Сенегал | Стадион: Lumen Field (Сиатъл, САЩ)

| Стадион: Lumen Field (Сиатъл, САЩ) САЩ – Босна и Херцеговина | Стадион: Levi's Stadium (Санта Клара / Сан Франциско, САЩ) [ 1]

2 юли (Четвъртък)

Португалия – Хърватия | Стадион: BMO Field (Торонто, Канада)

| Стадион: BMO Field (Торонто, Канада) Испания – Алжир | Стадион: SoFi Stadium (Ингълууд / Лос Анджелис, САЩ)

| Стадион: SoFi Stadium (Ингълууд / Лос Анджелис, САЩ) Швейцария – Иран | Стадион: BC Place (Ванкувър, Канада)

3 юли (Петък)