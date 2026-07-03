The great start from Barcelona and brutal Alps: What awaits us at the Tour de France 2026

The greatest cycling race in the world returns with one of the most challenging and tactically complex courses in its modern history. From 4 to July 26, 2026 the Tour de France caravan will pass 3333 kilometers divided into 21 thrilling stages. This year, the focus falls squarely on the climbers, as cyclists will have to overcome the mind-boggling 54,450 meters of total ascent.

The Catalan start and the Pyrenees

For the third time in its history, the Tour de France will start from Spanish territory. Host of this year's Grand Départ is Barcelona. Stage 1 starts on July 4 with team time trial (19.6 km), passing by the architectural masterpiece “Sagrada Familia“. The format, however, is innovative – the time will be measured individually on the final climb.

In the first week, the race enters Pyrenees, crossing the French border during Stage 3. There are 7 flat stages for the sprinters in total, but they are mainly concentrated in the central part of the race.

Alpine hell and the royal duel

The real denouement for the “yellow jersey“ will happen during the brutal third week in Alpes. For the first time since 1979, the organizers of ASO have included double climb of the legendary Alpe d'Huez peak in two consecutive days (Stages 19 and 20). Stage 20 is shaping up to be the “royal stage“ of this year's Tour – the competitors will pass over the mythical peaks of Telegraph and Galibier, with a total of over 5500 meters of vertical climbing for the day.

The only an individual time trial (26.1 km) will take place in Stage 16 along the shores of Lake Geneva.

The Favorites

The big intrigue is again connected with the reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), who will fight for his record fifth title. His main opponent will be the Dane Jonas Vingegor (Team Visma | Lease a Bike). Strong claims for the podium are also made by Remko Evenepul (Red Bull – BORA – hansgrohe) and Primož Roglič.

Key figures for Tour de France 2026:

21 stages (7 flat, 4 hilly, 8 mountain, 1 team and 1 individual time trial).

(7 flat, 4 hilly, 8 mountain, 1 team and 1 individual time trial). 2 days off (July 13 and 20).

(July 13 and 20). 23 teams on the starting line.

on the starting line. Final in Paris: The traditional final stage on July 26 will finish on the Champs-Élysées, but will also include an attractive hilly circuit through the bohemian district of Montmartre.

Sources: Tour de France 2026 Official, Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly and Red Bull Cycling.