Bombshell on "Ticha: Black Sea attracts international Alex Kolev!

The Varna club officially announced the signing of a contract with 33-year-old Bulgarian international Alexander Kolev. The experienced striker joins Ilian Iliev's squad as a free agent, after last playing for the Chinese Nantong Zhiyun team. Kolev's transfer is the seventh major deal for the “Mariners“ this summer.

What do we know about Alex Kolev and his business card?

Experience abroad: Last season in China, the striker recorded a strong performance with 8 goals and 5 assists in a total of 25 matches played. In his career, he has also played in Belgium, Poland and Kazakhstan.

Last season in China, the striker recorded a strong performance with 8 goals and 5 assists in a total of 25 matches played. In his career, he has also played in Belgium, Poland and Kazakhstan. Famous in the First League: On the Bulgarian football scene, he has serious statistics of 139 matches and 38 goals scored, defending the colors of Botev (Plovdiv), Beroe, CSKA 1948, Krumovgrad and most recently Levski.

On the Bulgarian football scene, he has serious statistics of 139 matches and 38 goals scored, defending the colors of Botev (Plovdiv), Beroe, CSKA 1948, Krumovgrad and most recently Levski. National team: Kolev has 15 appearances for the Bulgarian men's national team, scoring 2 goals.

Other hot news from the Black Sea camp in the last few hours

Portuguese winger of “Ticha“: Immediately before the deal for Alex Kolev, Cherno More finalized its sixth summer signing. The Portuguese winger Duarte Miguel da Silva Barandas signed a contract with the club.

Immediately before the deal for Alex Kolev, Cherno More finalized its sixth summer signing. The Portuguese winger Duarte Miguel da Silva Barandas signed a contract with the club. End of the camp in Tryavna: Today, July 3, 2026, the team officially ends its two-week training camp in Tryavna and returns to Varna. In their last match there, the “seamen“ ended in a goalless draw (0:0) against Lokomotiv (Gorna Oryahovitsa). Full preparation continues on local soil until the start of the new season.

Sources: PFC Cherno More, BTA and Sportal.bg