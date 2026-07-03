Lucas Rijan about to transfer to Rakuw, Lokomotiv Plovdiv starts camp in Borovets after emotional separation

In the offices of Lokomotiv Plovdiv is an official offer has arrived for central defender Lucas Rijan from the Polish elite club Rakow Czestochowa, which makes his transfer almost certain.

The 23-year-old Brazilian, who had an exceptionally strong season at “Lauta“, is considered a replacement in the defense of the Polish giant, where the sports and technical management is led by the well-known former boss in Botev (PD) - Artur Platek.

Platek personally observed Rijan's performances during the Bulgarian Cup final, where the defender scored a goal, and negotiations between the two clubs are already in an advanced phase, with a serious transfer fee for Plovdiv players.

In parallel with the transfer saga surrounding Riyan, serious structural and sporting changes have been taking place in the “black and white“ camp in recent hours. Here are the most important highlights from the team's preparation:

End of an era: The long-time captain and emblem of the club Dimitar Iliev officially announced that he was ending his competitive career. This happened immediately after the grand celebration of “100 years of Lokomotiv Plovdiv“, which took place in the Ancient Theater.

Start of preparation: The representative team, led by Dušan Kosić, has already left for a two-week preparation camp in the Borovets resort.

Camp duration: “The Smurfs“ will remain at the mountain base until July 12, where they will play a series of controls before the start of the new efbet League championship.

The group for Borovets: The coaching staff took all the main players and several juniors from the academy to the mountain, but eyes remain on whether Lukas Rijan will join his teammates or directly travel for medical examinations in Poland.

Sources: Topsport.bg, Sportal.bg, Gong.bg and Official website of PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv