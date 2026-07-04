Colombia beat Ghana and seal a ticket to the 1/8 finals of the 2026 World Cup

The Colombian team qualified for the round of 16 of the World Cup in North America after prevailing with the minimum 1:0 over a tough Ghana team. The last match of the round of 16 was played in front of a packed crowd at the “Arrowhead Stadium“ stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. In extremely difficult weather conditions with high humidity and temperatures around 31°C, the South Americans demonstrated better tactical discipline and deservedly moved forward.

A lightning start and early happiness for Colombia

The match started with a high tempo and a strong physical battle, with both teams being forced to make forced substitutions due to injuries in the first 15 minutes. minutes. Already in the 7th minute, Colombia striker John Cordoba was forced to leave, and in his place came Luis Suarez.

It was Suarez who became a wildcard for the selector Nestor Lorenzo. In 14th minute he advanced down the flank and sent a perfect, measured cross to the back post, where the uncovered Yon Arias headed the ball from close range into Lawrence Ati-Ziggy's goal for 1-0. It was Arias' debut goal at a World Cup. Shortly before, Ghana had a chance through Marvin Senaya, who also got injured and was replaced by Alidou Seydou.

Pressure by “Los Cafeteros“ and VAR drama

The Colombians controlled the game for most of the time, possessing the ball for over 60% of the match. Star player Luis Diaz missed several clear chances to double the lead, and his goal in the 57th minute was canceled by the French referee Clement Turpin due to an offside, confirmed by VAR. At half-time, Lorenzo replaced captain James Rodriguez with Richard Rios to bring more stability to the midfield.

Toothless attack by the “Black Stars“

The tactical structure of the Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz was aimed at a strong defensive game, but the Africans experienced enormous difficulties in the forward positions. Despite the presence of Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo, Ghana was unable to make a single accurate shot on goal, guarded by Camilo Vargas. The changes in the second half with the entry of Abdul Fatawu Isahaku and Elisha Owusu only brought more aggression and a series of yellow cards for the African team. In the final minutes, the reserve for Colombia Juan Fernando Quintero organized dangerous counterattacked, but no new goal was scored.

The Road to Vancouver

With this success, Colombia continues its impressive and undefeated performance at the tournament in North America. On July 7 (Tuesday) at 23:00 Bulgarian time, “Los Cafeteros“ will enter a round of 16 clash at “Vancouver Stadium“ in Canada. Their opponent will be the team of Switzerland, which previously eliminated Algeria 2:0.

Sources: Sportal.bg, Gong.bg, FOKUS, The Guardian and ESPN