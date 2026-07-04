Jurgen Klopp in talks to become Germany national team coach

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he is in talks with the German Football Association (DFB) to become the national team coach, succeeding Julian Nagelsmann, BTA reported.

Klopp said on MagentaTV that the matter will take time and that there will have to be intensive talks, emphasizing that the problems currently in German football are not related to Julian Nagelsmann.

The DFB said on Friday that Nagelsmann is stepping down after almost three years in charge, after Germany lost the World Cup on penalties to Paraguay.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool coach Klopp is considered a leading candidate for the position of Germany coach. He is currently head of global football at Red Bull and has not coached since leaving Liverpool in the summer of 2024.

“I am more than recharged now, so I am ready”, he said.

Klopp praised Nagelsmann as an exceptional coach and said the situation would have been very different if Germany had not lost to Paraguay.

“But now things are as they are. Julian resigned and the DFB is looking to appoint a successor; as part of their options, they approached me“, he said.

He said he had spoken to his Red Bull boss, Oliver Mintzlaff, and that a solution had to be found. Klopp is contracted to Red Bull until 2029.

“Ideally, in the end, there are only winners in a situation like this; you just say: “Okay, Red Bull should be able to come out of this with their reputation intact,“ said Klopp.