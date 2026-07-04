Egypt defender becomes first player to score two own goals in same World Cup

Egypt defender Mohamed Hany has become the first player in World Cup history to score two own goals in the same tournament.

A free kick by Australian midfielder Aidan O'Neill in the 55th minute on Friday deflected off Hany's head and into the net to level the score at 1-1 in the last 16 match.

It came just minutes after Hany was sent off after a collision with Australian midfielder Connor Metcalfe as they tried to get to the ball near the same goal. Concerned Egyptian teammates immediately sought help, and Hany received medical attention for several minutes, apparently for a possible concussion, before he was allowed to remain in the match.

Hany also scored an own goal in Egypt's 1–1 draw with Belgium in the group stage.

Egypt advanced to the round of 16 after defeating Australia on penalties.