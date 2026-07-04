Legendary Paraguayan goalkeeper before the match against France: Paraguay will play against a team from Africa

Former Paraguay national football team goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert believes that his country will face a "team from Africa" when it plays against France tonight in the round of 16 of the World Cup, BTA reported.

The 60-year-old Chilavert posted a screenshot on social media of comments that he attributed to former French striker Christophe Dugarry. In them, the Frenchman stated that Paraguay would be seriously outplayed by France in the match.

"Christophe, you are right. "In 1998 we faced the French, and now Paraguay will play against an African team," wrote Jose Luis Chilavert, quoted by Reuters.

Christophe Dugarry was part of the France team that won the 1998 World Cup, defeating Paraguay 1-0 with a "golden goal" by Laurent Blanc in the round of 16.

The match between Paraguay and France is tonight in Philadelphia at 0:00 Bulgarian time.